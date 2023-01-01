Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Paoli

Paoli restaurants
Paoli restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Consumer pic

 

Spatola's Pizza

32 West Lancaster Avenue, Paoli

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$12.45
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.75
Charbroiled grilled chicken on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomatoes, onion mayonnaise, with a side of fries
More about Spatola's Pizza
Banner pic

 

Our Deli & Cafe

41 East Lancaster Avenue, Paoli

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Parm Sandwich$9.99
breaded fried chicken with provolone cheese and marinara sauce on long roll
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Fired Filet of chicken served with Lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese on Brioche Roll
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.99
Served on your choice of white, wheat, rye bread or kaiser roll and.
Croissant 75¢, bagel 49¢, or
long roll $1.50, add cheese for 60¢
More about Our Deli & Cafe

