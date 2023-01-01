Chicken sandwiches in Paoli
Paoli restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Spatola's Pizza
32 West Lancaster Avenue, Paoli
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$12.45
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$10.75
Charbroiled grilled chicken on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomatoes, onion mayonnaise, with a side of fries
Our Deli & Cafe
41 East Lancaster Avenue, Paoli
|Chicken Parm Sandwich
|$9.99
breaded fried chicken with provolone cheese and marinara sauce on long roll
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Fired Filet of chicken served with Lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese on Brioche Roll
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.99
Served on your choice of white, wheat, rye bread or kaiser roll and.
Croissant 75¢, bagel 49¢, or
long roll $1.50, add cheese for 60¢