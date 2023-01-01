Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Paoli

Paoli restaurants
Paoli restaurants that serve pies

Consumer pic

 

Spatola's Pizza

32 West Lancaster Avenue, Paoli

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tomato Pie 16" Square$15.95
Large. On a Sicilian crust. (Please specify grated parm on top)
More about Spatola's Pizza
Banner pic

 

Our Deli & Cafe

41 East Lancaster Avenue, Paoli

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cherry Pie$4.49
Boston Cream Pie$4.49
More about Our Deli & Cafe

