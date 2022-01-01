Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp salad in Paoli

Paoli restaurants
Paoli restaurants that serve shrimp salad

Nick Filet image

 

Nick Filet

111 E. Lancaster Ave., Paoli

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Salad$9.99
Filet and Shrimp Salad$13.99
More about Nick Filet
Banner pic

 

Our Deli & Cafe

41 East Lancaster Avenue, Paoli

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Salad Hoagie$12.99
Lettuce, tomato, onion, salt, pepper, and oregano.
add cheese for 80¢
Shrimp Salad Sandwich$10.49
Served on your choice of white, wheat, rye bread or kaiser roll and.
Croissant 75¢, bagel 49¢, or
long roll $1.50, add cheese for 60¢
Shrimp Salad Wrap$11.49
Shrimp salad, lettuce and tomato
More about Our Deli & Cafe

