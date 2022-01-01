Shrimp salad in Paoli
Paoli restaurants that serve shrimp salad
Nick Filet
111 E. Lancaster Ave., Paoli
|Shrimp Salad
|$9.99
|Filet and Shrimp Salad
|$13.99
Our Deli & Cafe
41 East Lancaster Avenue, Paoli
|Shrimp Salad Hoagie
|$12.99
Lettuce, tomato, onion, salt, pepper, and oregano.
add cheese for 80¢
|Shrimp Salad Sandwich
|$10.49
Served on your choice of white, wheat, rye bread or kaiser roll and.
Croissant 75¢, bagel 49¢, or
long roll $1.50, add cheese for 60¢
|Shrimp Salad Wrap
|$11.49
Shrimp salad, lettuce and tomato