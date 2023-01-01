Tacos in Paoli
Paoli restaurants that serve tacos
More about Spatola's Pizza
Spatola's Pizza
32 West Lancaster Avenue, Paoli
|Taco Pizza - Large
|$26.45
Breaded fried chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, hot sauce & ranch dressing
More about Mainline Seafood Market
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Mainline Seafood Market
72 E Lancaster Ave, Paoli
|Blackened Fish Tacos
|$16.00
|Fish Tacos
|$15.00
Three Beer Battered Fish Tacos topped with Zesty Cilantro Lime Slaw served on Corn Tortillas topped with Citrus Crema Sauce. Served with choice of one side.