Go
Toast

Papa'aina at the Pioneer Inn

Come in and try our new menu by Chef Lee Anne Wong.

RAMEN

658 Wharf Street • $$

Avg 4.2 (397 reviews)

Popular Items

Tropical Fruit Plate$16.00
Breakfast Ramen$18.00
bacon, ham, cheddar cheese, poached organic egg, shiitake mushrooms, cabbage, dashi broth, miso maple coffee butter
Basket of French Fries$6.00
Mini Benny$14.00
Coconut Chia Pudding$10.00
Smash Burger
Lopes Farm Maui Beef, American Cheese, Kula onion, pickles, lettuce, secret sauce
Donut of the Day$7.00
The French Toast$20.00
Mac Nut Ricotta Pancake$16.00
Crispy Kimchi Pork Noodles$20.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

658 Wharf Street

Lahaina HI

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Kimo's Maui

No reviews yet

Oceanfront dining, serving prime steaks & fresh locally caught fish, in addition to the best fish tacos and hand ground in house burgers.

The Dirty Monkey

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

Lahaina Fish Co.

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Alchemy Maui | Bistro + Sourdough + Kombucha

No reviews yet

Alchemy | Maui is Maui's lunch hot spot. From local hand-crafted kombucha, gourmet sourdough paninis, house-made sauces, gluten-free and vegan options... You will be talking about this experience forever.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston