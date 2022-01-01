PAPA B's BBQ
Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
2265 West Parks Road Lot# 221
Saint Johns, MI 48879
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
2265 West Parks Road Lot# 221, Saint Johns MI 48879
Nearby restaurants
Bruno's Bar & Grill / Deano's Pizza
Welcome to Bruno’s Bar & Grill and Deano’s Pizzeria! We are a pizzeria with an attached bar located in the second block of downtown St. Johns, Michigan. With a very diverse menu, we have appetizers, large salads, sandwiches, subs, wraps, burgers, wings, tacos, nachos, quesadillas and wet burritos. Our entrees include pastas, pitas, chicken tenders, BBQ pulled pork, fajitas. And of course... we feature our notorious PIZZA !
We would love for you to join us at our family owned and operated business! Visit downtown St. Johns which offers a wonderful, friendly atmosphere. Come on in and feel like family!
Bridge Street Social
Wine-centric food and hospitality-driven service. Open Tuesday-Saturday!
The Draft House
Cozy, intimate gathering spot pre-covid 😉
Flap Jack
Come in and enjoy!