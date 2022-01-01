Go
Main pic

PAPA B's BBQ

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

2265 West Parks Road Lot# 221

Saint Johns, MI 48879

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon
See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

2265 West Parks Road Lot# 221, Saint Johns MI 48879

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Bruno's Bar & Grill / Deano's Pizza

No reviews yet

​​Welcome to Bruno’s Bar & Grill and Deano’s Pizzeria! We are a pizzeria with an attached bar located in the second block of downtown St. Johns, Michigan. With a very diverse menu, we have appetizers, large salads, sandwiches, subs, wraps, burgers, wings, tacos, nachos, quesadillas and wet burritos. Our entrees include pastas, pitas, chicken tenders, BBQ pulled pork, fajitas. And of course... we feature our notorious PIZZA !
We would love for you to join us at our family owned and operated business! Visit downtown St. Johns which offers a wonderful, friendly atmosphere. Come on in and feel like family!

Bridge Street Social

No reviews yet

Wine-centric food and hospitality-driven service. Open Tuesday-Saturday!

The Draft House

No reviews yet

Cozy, intimate gathering spot pre-covid 😉

Flap Jack

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

PAPA B's BBQ

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston