Papa Buck's BBQ

Come in and Enjoy

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

1085 S Lewis St

Avg 4.6 (1522 reviews)

Large Drink$2.25
Pork Sandwich$5.00
A quarter pound of freshly pulled pork on a steamed brioche bun.
Regular Drink$2.19
Pork Scooby$8.00
A full portion of fries that we layer with sour cream, pulled pork and sharp cheddar cheese. Each scooby is then quick steamed to melt the cheese.
Beef Brisket Plate$14.00
Just under a 1/2 lb of sliced to order brisket, 2 six ounce sides of your choice, and a slice of captain john derst bread. Comes with 2 - 2 ounce sauces.
Regular Fries$2.50
A side item sized portion of our hot and crispy fries
Pork Supreme$9.00
A full portion of fries that we layer with sour cream, pulled pork, and sharp cheddar cheese. Each scooby is then quick steamed to melt the cheese then topped with jalapenos, olives, diced tomatoes, onions, and bacon.
Large Pork Scooby$10.00
A double portion of fries that we layer with sour cream, an original portion of pulled pork plus an additional 2 ounces, and sharp cheddar cheese. Each scooby is then quick steamed to melt the cheese.
1LB. Pork$12.00
Chicken Finger Plate$7.75
4 chicken fingers served with 2 six ounce sides. Comes with 2 - 2 ounce sauces.
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

1085 S Lewis St

Metter GA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
