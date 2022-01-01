Papa Buck's BBQ
Come in and Enjoy
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
1085 S Lewis St • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1085 S Lewis St
Metter GA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Patterson's Station 67
Come on in and enjoy!
Nonna Picci
Wood Fire Pizzeria slanging great drinks and food. Family atmosphere along with great outdoor seating & bar
Del Sur Taqueria & Cantina
Come in and enjoy!
Southern Billiards
Come in and enjoy!