Papa Gyros

4760 Everhard Rd NW • $$

Avg 4.6 (3163 reviews)

Popular Items

Pita Bread$0.99
Gyro Platter$17.89
Two pitas, lots of flame broiled gyro meat, tzatziki sauce, onions & tomatoes
Tzatziki Sauce$0.60
Gyro Platter Deluxe$16.89
Flamed broiled gyro meat served with our Greek Salad, rice, homemade tzatziki, and handmade pita bread
Baklava$3.49
Flaky phyllo dough pastry filled with chopped nuts and soaked in honey.
Authentic Gyro$6.89
Flame broiled gyro meat, served on handmade pita bread with tomatoes, onion, and tzatziki sauce
Rice$3.29
French Fries$3.59
Gyro Supreme$7.29
Flame broiled gyro meat, served on handmade pita bread with tomatoes, onion, and tzatziki sauce with feta cheese
Location

4760 Everhard Rd NW

Canton OH

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
