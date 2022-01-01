Papa J's Pizzeria & Diner

Go
Our family owned and operated '50s style diner serves a full menu and great pizza with a vintage look and feel. Enjoy good food, fair prices and fast, friendly service.
Not in the mood for a burger but craving a real shake? Papa J's serves the best hand dipped and soft serve ice cream, real shakes and malts in town.

PIZZA

10583 Main St • $$

Avg 4.4 (938 reviews)

Popular Items

Pizza Bones$6.99
Plain and simple but always delicious. Twisted bread sticks covered in parmesan. Served with marinara or ranch.
14" 3 Topping$17.39
Deep Fried Pickles$6.99
Two large pickle spears, wrapped in ham, filled with cream cheese, beer battered and deep fried.
14" 2 Topping$15.59
Garlic Bites$6.99
Bite size breadstix "lathered" with butter then "dusted" with garlic and parmesan.
Mozzarella Cheese Stix$6.99
Five breaded mozzarella cheese sticks. Served with marinara or ranch.
16" 2nd Pizza Deal$12.99
Cheesy Breadsticks$8.99
Our O.G. cheesybread. Served with marinara or ranch.
16" 1 Topping$16.49
Side Ranch$1.49
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

10583 Main St

Honor MI

Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
