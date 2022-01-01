Go
Papa Karl's Country Kitchen

Papa Karl's Country Kitchen

2487 Boyds Creek Hwy



Popular Items

Fried Green Tomatoes$5.99
4 breaded and Fried Green Tomatoes, served with bacon and ranch dressing
Cod Fish Dinner$10.99
Breaded and fried codfish served with hush puppies
Includes 2 Sides
Chop Steak (8oz)$10.99
8 ounce all beef patty topped with grilled mushrooms, grilled onions, and brown gravy
Includes 2 Sides
Chicken Club Sandwich$9.49
Grilled chicken breast on grilled sour dough bread topped with mayo, lettuce, tomato, and bacon
Includes 1 side
Banana Pudding$2.99
Chicken Tenders$8.99
4 breaded and fried chicken breast tenders
Includes 2 Sides
Country Fried Steak$10.99
Breaded and fried all beef steak topped with white gravy
Includes 2 Sides
Hand Pattied Burger$8.99
7 ounce all beef patty on a brioche bun topped with mayo, lettuce, tomato and onion
Includes 1 Side
Ultimate BLT$7.99
Very filling Bacon, lettuce, tomato served on grilled sour dough bread sandwich
Includes 1 Side
Philly Cheesesteak$8.99
Philly steak on a grilled sub roll served with provolone cheese, grilled peppers, mushrooms, and grilled onions
Includes 1 Side
Location

2487 Boyds Creek Hwy

Sevierville TN

SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

