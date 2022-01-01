Papa Kenos Pizzeria

Go
THE PAPA KENO'S STORY SINCE 1991 Papa keno's has been hand crafting our east coast-style pizza and huge signature slices as we strive to bring the absolute highest quality to our customers in everything we do. That is why we make our dough daily and source locally grown fresh ingredients whenever possible. We like to think of our culinary creations as works of art and we take our art seriously... very seriously. Our commitment to our customers is to deliver only the best quality and leave them with an experience that is unequaled. Pizza nirvana so to speak. Our menu offers more than just our famous slices, we also offer an amazing variety of specialty pizzas, Sicilian Pizza, Calzones, sandwiches, fresh salads, our amazing sides like our pesto fromagio dip and our tomato garlic cream cheese dip with fresh baked bread-sticks and a great selection of beers, wine and other beverages to wet the whistle.

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

837 Massachusetts St. • $

Avg 4.4 (1559 reviews)

Popular Items

Build Your Own 26"$28.99
Cheese 14"$13.99
Fountain Drink$1.99
Our fountain assortment includes - Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Sierra Mist, Dr. Pepper, Diet Dr. pepper, Mug Rootbeer, Big Red, Orange rush, Lemonade, Unsweetened Iced Tea & Mountain Dew
Slice Mama Keno$6.50
Roma Tomato, Spinach, Feta, Romano, Roasted Garlic
Build Your Own 14"$13.99
Build Your Own Slice$4.50
Cheese 18"$16.99
Full Bread Sticks$4.99
Served with a side of our famous red sauce.
Slice Cheese$4.50
Our HUGE signature Cheese slice!
Build Your Own 18"$17.99

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Credit Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

837 Massachusetts St.

Lawrence KS

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

