Papa Keno's Pizzeria

THE PAPA KENO'S STORY SINCE 1991 Papa keno's has been hand crafting our east coast-style pizza and huge signature slices as we strive to bring the absolute highest quality to our customers in everything we do. That is why we make our dough daily and source locally grown fresh ingredients whenever possible. We like to think of our culinary creations as works of art and we take our art seriously... very seriously. Our commitment to our customers is to deliver only the best quality and leave them with an experience that is unequaled. Pizza nirvana so to speak. Our menu offers more than just our famous slices, we also offer an amazing variety of specialty pizzas, Sicilian Pizza, Calzones, sandwiches, fresh salads, our amazing sides like our pesto fromagio dip and our tomato garlic cream cheese dip with fresh baked bread-sticks and a great selection of beers, wine and other beverages to wet the whistle.

14850 Metcalf Ave

14850 Metcalf Ave

Overland Park KS

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
