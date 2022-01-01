Papa L.E.W
Come in and enjoy!
Papa L.E.W
Burgers and brews
36 East Main Street
Popular Items
Location
36 East Main Street
Brevard NC
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Sully's Steamers
This isn’t your ole’ plain bagel and cream cheese kind of shop. At Sully’s, we believe the world’s best sandwiches let off steam. Steamers packed with fresh, delicious ingredients melted together into an explosion of flavor. That kick back, take-a-load-off kind, the “Man, that hit the spot” kind. That’s what Sully’s is all about, so come in, eat up, and let off a little steam.
Creekside Subs
Come in and enjoy!
Morning Social
Come in and enjoy!
Skyterra Wellness Retreat
Come in and enjoy!