Papa L.E.W

Come in and enjoy!
Burgers and brews

36 East Main Street

Popular Items

Sweet potato fries$5.00
Classic$12.00
Brioche bun,1/2 lb patty,lettuce, tomato, onion, american cheese,mayo
Cowboy$12.00
Brioche bun,1/2 lb patty, cheddar cheese, bacon, onion ring, bbq sauce
Deviled eggs$6.00
Fries$5.00
Onion Rings$5.00
Banana pudding$5.00
Wings$15.00
House Special... Best Wings In Town
Mac Attack$12.00
Brioche bun,1/2 lb patty,cheddar cheese, mac & cheese, bacon, papa secret sauce
FunGuy$12.00
Brioche bun,1/2 lb patty,swiss cheese, bacon, mushrooms, mayo
Location

Brevard NC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

