Papa Leone's Pizzeria | Best Pizza, Grinders, and Wings in Pigeon Forge and Sevierville, TN

Papa Leone's has the best Pizza and Grinders, anywhere in the Sevierville, Pigeon Forge, and Gatlinburg Area!! Great Family-Friendly atmosphere with outdoor seating available and delivery to the cabin rentals off of Upper Middle Creek Road..

PIZZA • SALADS

1440 Upper Middle Creek Rd • $

Avg 4.7 (174 reviews)

Popular Items

Boneless Wings$9.00
Half Pound tossed in the flavor of your choice. Comes with Ranch or Blue cheese Dressing.
Fried Ravioli$8.00
4 cheese blend stuffed Ravioli breaded and fried served with Marinara
Mozzarella Sticks$8.00
Six Golden Brown Italian Mozzarella Sticks served with Marinara
Wings
Bone-in Chicken Wings Tossed in your choice sauce served with Ranch or Blue Cheese
16" Cheese Pizza$15.00
Breadsticks$6.00
Eight Bread sticks topped with garlic butter, and Papa's Parmesan blend served with Marinara
18" Cheese Pizza$17.00
12" Cheese Pizza$13.00
Ranch$1.00
Cheesy Breadsticks$7.00
Eight Cheesy Breadsticks served with Marinara
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
TV
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1440 Upper Middle Creek Rd

Sevierville TN

Sunday11:59 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:59 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:59 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:59 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:59 am - 10:00 pm
