Papa Luigi's Pizza

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

3475 E Layton Ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (227 reviews)

Popular Items

Mozzarella Sticks$7.50
Served with Papa’s Signature Marinara Sauce - six to an order
Fettuccine Alfredo$13.50
Freshly cooked Fettuccine Noodles smothered with our Creamy Alfredo Sauce
Garlic Bread$4.50
Served With Papa’s Signature Marinara Sauce
12" Cheese Pizza$14.50
Build to Your Craving
14" Cheese Pizza$15.75
Build to Your Craving
Mama Maria's Buttery Garlic Bread$7.00
Our Homemade Bread smothered with 100% Butter and baked to perfection
16" Cheese Pizza$17.00
Build to Your Craving
Yes, Curbside Pickup
Please enter make, model, and color of your vehicle in Special Requests below when adding this item to your cart.
Cheesy Garlic Bread$6.00
Served With Cheese and Papa’s Signature Marinara Sauce
Contactless Delivery!!
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Takeout

Location

3475 E Layton Ave

Cudahy WI

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

