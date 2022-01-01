Go
Papamigos

FoodTruck + Mexi-Crasian Gastropub

44 NE 1st Street • $$

Avg 4.6 (100 reviews)

Popular Items

Churro Bites (With Nutella Dipping Sauce)$6.00
Butcher Taco$15.00
Carne Asada, Cilantro Onion, Guac, Queso Fresco, Chipolte Mayo
Lala's Street corn (HALF)$6.00
Roasted Corn on the Cobb , Sour Cream Slather, Queso Fresco, Topped with Tajin, Chipotle Mayo, Sriracha, & Cilantro
Birria Quesadilla$16.00
Birria Style Quesadilla
Mexican Style Beef, Melted Mozzarella Cheese, Cilantro/Onion, & Birria Oil
Served with Consome and Limes
Birria (Mexican Style Beef)$16.00
Mexican Style Beef With Melted Mozzarella, Cilantro/Onion & Birria Oil
Birria Tacos & Ramen Noodles (Mexican Style Beef) (3 Tacos) & (16oz Ramen)$21.00
Quesadillas$10.00
14" Quesdilla loaded with Mozerella and Mexican Blend Cheese.
Comes with Pico, Guac, & Sour Cream
Carne Asada Fries$16.00
Fries Topped with Shredded Mexican Cheese, Hot Queso, Carne Asada, Pico, Guacamole
Lunch Birria$10.00
Mexican Style Beef With Melted Mozzarella, Cilantro/Onion & Birria Oil
Butcher Burrito (Carne Asada)$17.00
Stuffed Burrito w/ Melted Mozzerella, Mexican Rice, Beans, Carne Asada, Guac, Cilantro Onion, Queso Fresco, Chipotle Mayo
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

44 NE 1st Street

Pompano Beach FL

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

