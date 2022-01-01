Papa Urb's Grill

Town & Country Cafe

No reviews yet

T&C proudly serves "Updated Twists on Old Traditions" for Breakfast and Lunch!

Our food is fresh sourced locally when available and is made when you order!

Known for our famous House made Focaccia Bread Cinnamon Rolls and Haystacks as well as Benedicts and so much more! Mimosa's and soon to the menu a full bar and Dinner!

