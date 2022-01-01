Papa Woody's Wood Fired Pizza - 2
Come relax and enjoy a pizza while watching us cook in a wood fired oven. You can sit at the bar and watch your pizza being made by the fire, or you can walk around the marketplace and do some shopping while you wait! Sit in the common areas...or on the patio while you enjoy listening to the music across the street at the Levitt band shell
775 N Phillips Ave
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
