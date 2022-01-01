Go
Papa Woody's Wood Fired Pizza - 2

Come relax and enjoy a pizza while watching us cook in a wood fired oven. You can sit at the bar and watch your pizza being made by the fire, or you can walk around the marketplace and do some shopping while you wait! Sit in the common areas...or on the patio while you enjoy listening to the music across the street at the Levitt band shell

775 N Phillips Ave

Popular Items

24 oz Fountain Pop$2.75
Wood Fired Italian Nachos$12.00
Homemade wonton chips smothered with mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, black olives, banana peppers, drizzled with pizza sauce and baked by the fire!!
12" Meatlovers$14.00
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon
Mozzarella Sticks (6)$8.00
(6) fried mozzarella cheese sticks served with marinara for dipping
Chicken Wings (8)$14.00
8 plump, juicy wings tossed in your choice of sauce and baked by the fire. Served with carrot and celery sticks and choice of dipping sauce.
12" Pepperoni$13.00
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni
8" Pepperoni THIN$9.00
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni
Chicken Strips (3) with Fries App$8.00
3 Chicken strips served with a side of fries and choice of dipping sauce
12" Chicken Bacon Ranch$14.00
Ranch, Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Tomatoes, topped with Cheddar Cheese
Garlic Cheese Curds$11.00
1\\2 lb. Of Garlic Breaded Cheese Curds. Served with dipping sauce of your choice
Location

775 N Phillips Ave

Sioux Falls SD

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Come relax and enjoy a pizza while watching us cook in a wood fired oven. You can sit at the bar and watch your pizza being made by the fire, or you can walk around the marketplace and do some shopping while you wait! Sit in the common areas...or on the patio while you enjoy listening to the music across the street at the Levitt band shell

