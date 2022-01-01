Go
  Papagayo Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar

Papagayo Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar

Papagayo features freshly made Mexican Cuisine and we serve that with hand muddled Margaritas. Come in and enjoy!

331 Great River Rd



Popular Items

Chips & Salsa$5.95
Fresh Corn Tortilla Chips and Oven Roasted Salsa
Queso Dip$11.95
Melted Cheese Dip Spiked with Jalapeños, Roasted Chilis, and Fresh Peppers
Chili Dusted French Fries$3.50
Guacamole, Medium$11.95
Hand-hacked Haas Avocado, Lime, Cilantro, Onion, Jalapeño, Tomato and Fresh Corn Tortilla Chips
Empanadas$10.95
Chinga Tinga, Jack Cheese, Chimichurri Sauce
Cheese Quesadilla$12.95
Flour Tortilla, Monteray Jack Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream
Trailer Park Tacos (3)$16.95
Crispy Fried Chicken, Chili Con Queso, Shredded Lettuce, Pico de Gallo
Chicken Quesadilla$14.95
Flour Tortilla, Monteray Jack Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla$15.95
Jack Cheese, Minced Scallions, Crispy Fried Chicken, Franks Red Hot, Served with Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and Sour Cream
Chicken Enchilada$15.95
Stuffed Corn Tortillas, Topped with Cheese and Salsa Rojo, Served with Pico de Gallo, Lettuce, Mexican Rice, and Refried Beans
Location

331 Great River Rd

Somerville MA

Sunday12:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

