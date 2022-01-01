Go
Papa Gyros

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

320 W. State Street • $$

Avg 4.6 (1031 reviews)

Popular Items

Pita Bread$0.99
Tzatziki Sauce$0.60
Authentic Gyro$8.89
Flame broiled gyro meat, served on handmade pita bread with tomatoes, onion, and tzatziki sauce
The Olympian$17.89
Flame broiled gyro meat and choice of one souvlaki ,chicken, lamb, pork or steak. Served with Greek salad, rice, pita bread & tzatziki sauce.
Gyro Supreme$9.29
Flame broiled gyro meat, served on handmade pita bread with tomatoes, onion, and tzatziki sauce with feta cheese
Chicken Skewer$3.89
One grilled chicken skewer.
Rice$3.29
Gyro Platter$17.89
Two pitas, lots of flame broiled gyro meat, tzatziki sauce, onions & tomatoes
Chicken Grecian Salad$10.89
Our grilled chicken breast on top of lettuce, tomatoes, Greek Kalamata olives, cucumbers, green peppers, Greek pepperoncini peppers topped with feta cheese and served with handmade pita bread
Spanakopitas$6.49
Spinach and feta cheese wrapped in filo dough baked until flaky
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Location

320 W. State Street

Alliance OH

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

