Paparruchos

Casa Do Brasil

We invite you to experience an authentic churrascaria in the heart of the Galleria. The origins of churrasco, grilling on open fire, date back to the 1800s as the cuisine of the gauchos, South American cowboys and ranch hands who worked the land of southern Brazil.

The gauchos of Brazil, much like those of Texas, formed a culture of their own, complete with a unique style of cooking. Churrasco, also known as Brazilian barbeque, offers a selection of USDA Prime beef, chicken, lamb, pork, and seafood fire-roasted and served tableside. At Casa Do Brasil, we pride ourselves on offering the finest cuts of USDA Prime beef and preserving these classic techniques.

