Go
Toast

Papa's Fish House

Good Vibes Only! Ya Mon!!

SEAFOOD

6402 N Federal Hwy • $$

Avg 4 (265 reviews)

Popular Items

Lobster Bites$24.00
Brownie$7.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

6402 N Federal Hwy

Lighthouse Point FL

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Deccan Spice - Pompano

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Little Havana Restaurant Deerfield Beach

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy and Taste The Culture!

Luigi Di Roma

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tamarind Asian Grill

No reviews yet

Authentic Thai & Unique Sushi Rolls

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston