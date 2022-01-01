Go
Papa's Pizzeria and Italian Cuisine

Open today 4:00 PM - 9:00 PM

$$

1430 N Green St Suite I

Brownsburg, IN 46112

Hours

Directions

Pickup

Popular Items

4pc Stuffed Breadsticks$4.95
Pepperoni Stuffed Breadsticks.
4pc Plain Breadsticks$4.75
12in. Cheese$10.99
Beef Lasagna$9.99
Fresh Ground Beef and Tomato Sauce blended with layers of pasta, Ricotta, Parmesan & Mozzarella Cheese.
SM Garden Salad$4.50
Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Green Peppers, Banana Peppers & Cucumber.
4pc Garlic Rolls$4.95
Delicious Rolled Up Dough, stuffed with Parmesan, Garlic Butter, Mozzarella Cheese and baked to perfection.
20in. Cheese$22.49
16" Cheese$14.49
Baked Ziti$8.99
Ziti noodles baked with our Homemade Marinara Sauce, Ricotta, Parmesan & Mozzarella Cheese.
Fettuccine Alfredo$9.49
Papa's Homemade Alfredo Sauce served on a bed of Fettuccine Pasta.
Attributes and Amenities

check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Location

1430 N Green St Suite I, Brownsburg IN 46112

