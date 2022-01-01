Papa's Raw Bar
Come on in and enjoy!
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
4610 N Federal Hwy • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
4610 N Federal Hwy
Lighthouse point FL
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Kosta's Greek Eatery & Pizzeria
Come in and enjoy an authentic Greek family owned restaurant with some of the best pizzas in the south Florida area as well.
Brooklyn Pizza-Lighthouse Point
Fast Italian - Fresh Ingredients
Papa's Fish House
Good Vibes Only! Ya Mon!!
Deccan Spice - Pompano
Come in and enjoy!