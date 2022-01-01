Go
Toast

Papas a la Carte

Come try our Endless Flavor Combinations! Fresh Fries. Fresh Chicken. Real. Good. Food.

3230 Pablo Kisel Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

The Middle Child$9.00
Always neglected, but so delicious!
Get your fix of fries with some of our house fried chicken!
6oz of Fries and 4oz of Chicken, and of course your choice of 2 House Sauces!
The Lunchable$13.00
Big Papa with Tangy BBQ, Special Sauce, Onion Rings, and Jalapeños
The 956$10.00
Middle Child with Buffalo, Tres Quesos, Takis, and Hot Cheetos
Jarritos Mango$4.99
Plain Jane$6.00
When you just want a mountain of fries!
Come try our box of 7oz of Fries with 2 Sauces Included!
Cherry Limeade$4.99
Harambe$11.00
Middle Child with Guajillo Ketchup, Sriracha Aioli, and Onion Rings
Big Papas$12.00
The name says it all!
Same great taste but MORE of it!
6oz of Fries and 6oz of Chicken with your choice of 2 House Sauces!
Space Chick'n$10.00
Middle Child with Nashville Hot Caramel, Chipotle Ranch, Doritos, and Funyuns
Root Beer "Float"$4.99
See full menu

Location

3230 Pablo Kisel Blvd

Brownsville TX

Sunday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Antica

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Calacas Tacos & Beer

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mi Pueblito Restaurant bar and grill

No reviews yet

Authentic Mexican Restaurant in the Rio Grande Valley, open for breakfast, lunch and dinner
Ask about our catering aswell!

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0385

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston