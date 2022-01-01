Go
Papas and Eggs - Mountain View

Fresh, local ingredients. Recipes carefully crafted for optimal flavor. That's what a meal at Papas & Eggs is all about. Well, that and having a great time. When you mix our good vibes with our great morning cocktails, you're in for a refreshing and delicious treat. We've got all your favorite sweet dishes in our lineup -- waffles, pancakes, French toast. Or, for our savory food fanatics, we have burgers, sandwiches, and Benedicts. It's time you did brunch Papas & Eggs way.
History.

We are opening our doors! We serve breakfast, lunch, and brunch dishes -- all day long. Your taste buds will be able to celebrate our more than 30 years of family cooking expertise with our signature breakfast dishes and lunch items.

2070 Old Middlefield Way

Popular Items

Chorizo Burrito$13.00
Papas and eggs, Chorizo and Monterrey cheese.
Veggie Omelette$17.00
Zucchini, spinach, mushroom, tomato, mozzarella, and Monterrey cheese. Served with roasted potatoes or hash browns and toast. Add mixed fruit (+$3), Add Egg whites (+$2)
Green Chilaquiles$11.00
Our homemade green salsa is made from tomatillos, jalapenos, onion, garlic, cilantro, and lime juice. Try it with fresh toppings like Cotija cheese, Mexican crema, onions, and cilantro!
Chorizo Omelette$17.00
A Spicy Chorizo, onions, and jalapeños. Served with roasted potatoes or delicious hash browns and toast. Add mixed fruit (+$3), Add Egg whites (+$2)
French Toast$9.00
Delicious sliced fried bread soaked in beaten eggs and milk.
Veggie Burrito$13.00
Zucchini, potato, spinach, tomato, papas, eggs, beans, and Monterrey cheese
Bacon & Eggs$13.00
Bacon, two eggs any style, and potatoes.
Buttermilk Pancakes$9.00
Made fresh every day, Premium ingredients served with whipped butter and hot maple syrup.
Denver Omelette$17.00
Enjoy our Denver Omelette with ham, onions, bell peppers, and Monterrey cheese. Served with roasted potatoes or hash browns and toast. Add mixed fruit (+$3), Add Egg whites (+$2)
Bacon Burrito$13.00
Papas and eggs, Bacon and Monterrey cheese.
Location

Mountain View CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
