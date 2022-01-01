Go
Toast

Papaya

Come in and enjoy!

1255 NW 128th St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Papaya Vermicelli #6$7.85
Chicken, Wheat Noodles, Cucumber, Carrots, Scallions, Jalapenos, Chopped Herbs, Sweet Chili Dressing
Chicken Bowl$8.85
Dumplings (3)$3.50
Koreatown #4$10.95
Steak, Jasmine Rice, Cucumbers, Carrots, Scallions, Kimchi, Caramalized Egg, Street Spice, Hoisin BBQ Sauce
BANH Mi$7.85
Triple Treasure #2$8.95
Chicken, Steak, Pork, Jasmine Rice, All Toppers, Teriyaki Sauce
Steak Bowl$11.85
Mandarin BBQ Bowl #7$7.50
Pork, Wheat Noodles, Broccoli, Carrots, Scallions, Hoisin BBQ Sauce
Tofu Bowl$8.85
Edamame$3.50
See full menu

Location

1255 NW 128th St.

Clive IA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0248

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

The Other Place

No reviews yet

The Other Place is a sports restaurant that specializes in pizza and a one of a kind game day experience.

Aura - Clive, IA

No reviews yet

Aura is bringing enticing shareable plates, compelling wines and fierce libations to West Des Moines!

5 Borough Bagels

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston