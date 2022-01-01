Go
Papazzio Restaurant & Caterer

Boun Appetito!

39-38 Bell Boulevard

Popular Items

Eggplant Parmigiana$27.95
Penne Vodka$19.95
Penne with Fresh Tomatoes in a Creamy Pink Vodka Sauce
Ceasar Salad$12.95
Classic-style Caesar with Pecorino Romano and  Croutons (no croutons on gluten free)
Goat Cheese & Beet Salad$17.95
On Mesclun Greens with Candied Pecans  and Raspberry Vinaigrette
Chicken Francaise$29.95
Chicken Milanese$29.95
Fried Calamari$19.95
Seasoned, Market-fresh Calamari with Marinara Sauce
Pollo Tuscany$28.95
Sautéed Chicken Breast with Sausage,  Onions and Peppers in a Light Garlic  Sauce over Fettuccine
Chicken Parmigiana$29.95
Layered with Marinara and Melted Mozzarella  Served with Penne Marinara
Linguine & Meatballs$27.95
Served with Marinara Sauce
Location

39-38 Bell Boulevard

Bayside NY

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
