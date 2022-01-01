Go
Paper Pizza Company

PIZZA

9500 Lakewood Blvd • $$$

Avg 4 (95 reviews)

Popular Items

Rigatoni Bolognese$16.00
House Made Rigatoni, 12hr Slow Braised Beef & Pork Ragu, 24 Month Aged Parmesan
Margherita$15.00
San Marzano Tomatoes, Shredded Mozz, Basil, Olive Oil, Garlic Butter
Three Little Pigs$17.00
San Marzano Tomatoes, Shredded Mozz, Sausage, Pepperoni, Calabrese Hot Salami, Garlic Butter
Margherita 2.0$17.00
San Marzano Tomatoes, Burrata, Pesto, Prosciutto, Garlic Butter
Cheese Pizza$13.00
San Marzano Tomatoes, Shredded Mozz, Garlic Butter
Lil More Pep$15.00
San Marzano Tomatoes, Shredded Mozz, 6oz Pepperoni, Garlic Butte, Hawt Hunny™ Sauce on side
Caesar Salad$9.00
Sweet Gem Lettuce, 24 Month Aged Parmesan Champagne Vinaigrette, Pizza Croutons
Wings
Battered Wings (6 Piece or 12piece), Honey, calabrian Chilli
What The Kale Salad$12.00
Kale Salad, Cilantro, Avocado, 24 Month Aged Parmesan, Roasted Pumpkin Seeds With Thai Chili Champagne Vinaigrette
Pillow Bread with Whipped Romesco$8.00
Pizza Style Pita Bread in Garlic Butter. Served with a side of Whipped Romesco Dipping sauce (Piquillo Pepper, Roasted Garlic and Onions, Pepita Seeds, Olive Oil, Champagne Vinegar)
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Delivery
Corkage Fee
Online Ordering
TV
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

9500 Lakewood Blvd

Downey CA

Sunday11:06 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:06 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:06 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:06 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:06 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:06 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:06 am - 9:30 pm
