Paper Wing Theatre & Supper Club is a dinner theatre offering dinner and a show, where you can enjoy world class dining with professional quality theatre and entertainment. Along with theatre shows, you can enjoy themed Children’s Theatre, Jazz and Music shows, Variety Performers, and in the evening, Burlesque Shows and Live Comedy Shows. Don’t miss our Sunday brunch where you can enjoy our delicious breakfast menu with live entertainment of all kinds.



711 Cannery Row