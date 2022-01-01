Paperback Brewing Co
Every beer should tell a story.
422 Magnolia Ave
Location
422 Magnolia Ave
Glendale CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Cluck & Blaze
We bring you the most authentic Nashville-style hot chicken experience right here to Glendale, California.
It's Boba Time
Come in and enjoy!
Moon Room
Come in and enjoy!
The High Low
Come in and enjoy!