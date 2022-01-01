Paperboy
Paperboy began as a food truck in 2016, and now operates as a brick and mortar restaurant built on the original food truck lot. We were born out of an effort to combine a passion for unsurpassed hospitality with delicious breakfast food & coffee. We offer a seasonal, curated menu with produce and dairy from local farms, bread, and pastries made in house, and a high-quality coffee and bar program.
1203 E 11th St
Popular Items
Location
1203 E 11th St
Austin TX
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Hillside Farmacy
Open for breakfast, lunch, dinner & brunch, pick up, contactless dine in or favor delivery.
Wanderlust Wine Company
Come in and enjoy!
Franklin Barbecue
Austin, Texas y'all!
Currently accepting online only orders for curbside pickup.
We take online orders Tuesday-Sunday 10:30 am - 2 pm
*We do not currently offer dine in orders.
10% of our sales will go toward supporting the Southern Smoke - Austin Relief Fund.
You get to sit in your car while we bring the order out to you.
COMMUNITY VEGAN
Vegan Comfort Food located in the East Austin Cultural District. Home of the southern-fried king oyster mushrooms!