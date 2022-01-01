Go
Paperboy

Paperboy began as a food truck in 2016, and now operates as a brick and mortar restaurant built on the original food truck lot. We were born out of an effort to combine a passion for unsurpassed hospitality with delicious breakfast food & coffee. We offer a seasonal, curated menu with produce and dairy from local farms, bread, and pastries made in house, and a high-quality coffee and bar program.

1203 E 11th St

Popular Items

Latte$5.00
2 Shots of Espresso, 10oz Milk, Sweetest of all espresso drinks due to the amount of milk, the least coffee forward espresso beverage
Kale Salad$13.00
Braised Chickpeas, Shredded Kale, Roasted Sunflower Seeds, Basil Pesto (contains dairy), Soft-Boiled Egg, Parmesan, Crispy Sweet Potatoes
Egg$2.00
1 egg prepared sunny side up unless specified (cooked in bacon fat unless specified).
Cold Brew$5.00
Cold Brewed Overnight
Hashbrown$6.00
Rough shredded potatoes & cheddar cheese fried and topped with sliced green onion & cracked black pepper. Served with carrot habanero sauce.
Pancake$10.00
Buttermilk cornmeal pancake served with warm maple syrup, brown butter and sea salt
Chicken & Biscuit$16.00
Crispy Fried Chicken, Buttermilk Biscuit, Country Gravy, Sunny Egg & Spicy Honey
Regular Bacon$6.00
3 Slices of Tenderbelly Thick Sliced Bacon
BEC$14.00
Pimiento Cheese, Thick Cut Bacon, Sunny-Side Up Egg on a Buttermilk Sesame Seed Bun, Served with crispy Potato Wedges & Dressed Greens
Matcha Latte$4.50
Japanese Ceremony Blend That Contains An Abundance Of Chlorophyll, Gentle Caffeine, And Amino Acids
Location

1203 E 11th St

Austin TX

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
