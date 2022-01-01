PaperMill Fresh Asian Kitchen

World Cafe Live

World Cafe Live is a nonprofit organization with a mission to open doors to shared music and culinary experiences that create connections, inspire learning and celebrate who we all are. World Cafe Live offers great food and beverages daily in two unique spaces at The Lounge and The Music Hall.

A neighborhood staple since 2004, The Lounge welcomes diners and concertgoers alike. Featuring a seasonally rotating menu by Executive Chef Rob Cottman which includes everything from signature appetizers to hearty salads to Southern-inspired entrees. We also feature the best in regional craft beers and spirits to provide the perfect pairings.

The Music Hall is the larger venue located on the lower-level showcasing nationally touring and legacy artists. This space allows for flexible seating arrangements and dining options. Fully seated shows typically offer tableside food & beverage service, while standing shows have small bites available that move with you so you don’t miss a single beat.

