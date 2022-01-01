Go
PaperMill Fresh Asian Kitchen

PaperMill Fresh Asian Kitchen - Spurritos, bowls and hoagies - made with love.

3401 Walnut St

Avg 4.7 (48 reviews)

Popular Items

Spicy Peanut Chicken Spurrito (GF)$10.50
Lemongrass chicken, Spicy peanut sauce, jalapeños, sriracha, rice noodles, Thai basil, mint, lightly pickled carrot, crispy shallots, green apple, spring mix, cabbage. Gluten-free
Lemongrass Chicken Spurrito (GF)$10.25
Lemongrass chicken, Vietnamese dressing, rice noodles, Thai basil, mint, lightly pickled carrot, crispy shallots, green apple, spring mix, cabbage. Gluten-free
Sesame Garlic Tofu Bowl (GF,V)$9.75
Baked sesame garlic tofu, spicy peanut sauce, Thai basil, mint, cilantro, lightly pickled carrot, red peppers, crispy shallots, spring mix, cabbage. Gluten-free & Vegan.
Lemongrass Chicken Bowl (GF)$10.25
Lemongrass chicken, Vietnamese dressing, rice noodles, Thai basil, mint, lightly pickled carrot, crispy shallots, green apple, spring mix, cabbage. Gluten-free.
Hoagie - Chicken$9.95
Lemongrass chicken, spicy peanut sauce Thai basil, mint, cilantro lightly pickled carrot, crispy shallots, cucumber
Hoagie - Tofu (V)$9.60
Baked sesame garlic tofu, spicy peanut sauce Thai basil, mint, cilantro lightly pickled carrot, crispy shallots, cucumber. Vegan
Korean Beef Bowl$11.25
Thinly sliced beef in a sweet soy garlic marinade, sweet/spicy gochujang sauce, rice noodles, pickled cucumber, lightly pickled carrots, cilantro, crispy shallots, spring mix, cabbage.
Sesame garlic tofu Spurrito (GF,V)$9.85
Baked sesame garlic tofu, spicy peanut sauce, rice noodles, Thai basil, mint, cilantro, lightly pickled carrot, red peppers, crispy shallots, spring mix, cabbage. Gluten-free & Vegan.
Sweet Hoisin Pulled Pork Spurrito$10.50
Slow cooked hoisin marinated pork, Thai basil vinaigrette, brown rice, pineapple salsa, cilantro, crushed tortilla chips, spring mix, cabbage
Korean Beef Spurrito$11.25
Thinly sliced beef in a sweet soy garlic marinade, sweet/spicy gochujang sauce, rice noodles, pickled cucumber, lightly pickled carrots, cilantro, crispy shallots, spring mix, cabbage. Wrapped in rice paper.
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Bike Parking
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

Philadelphia PA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

