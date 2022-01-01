Go
Papi Chulo's - Pearl

611 Northwest 13th Avenue

Popular Items

Camarones Taco$5.00
Camarones a la Parilla, Slaw Mexicano, Queso Fresco,
Salsa Habanero
Grilled Shrimp, Mexican Slaw, Fresh Cheese, Habanero Sauce
Quesadillas$7.00
Chips & Salsa$3.50
Baja Style Fish Taco$4.50
Bacalao Fresco Rebozado con Cerveza, Cebollas en Vinagre, Ensalada de Repollo, Piña Pico de Gallo, Alioli Habanero
Beer Battered Fresh Cod, Pickled Onions,
Pineapple Pico de Gallo, Habanero Aioli
Birria Tacos$10.50
Dos Tacos Dorados de Carne de Res, Birria, Queso Fresco
Two Crispy Beef Tacos, Fresh Cheese
Mexican Beef Broth with Onion & Cilantro
Birria Taco Extra$4.00
Carne De Res Taco$4.00
Carne de Res Parrillada, Cebolla, Cilantro, Salsa Jalapeño
Grilled Steak, Onions, Cilantro, Jalapeño Sauce
Verduras Taco$3.75
Pimiento Poblano a la Parrilla, Champiñones Hongos,
Queso Mexicano, Maiz y Salsa Verde (lácteos)
Poblano Pepper, Corn, Wild Mushrooms, Mexican Cheese,
Salsa Verde (dairy)
Chorizo Taco$4.00
Cochinita Taco$3.75
Cochinita, Cebollas en Vinagre, Salsa Habanero
Slow Cooked Pork, Pickled Onions, Habanero Sauce
Location

611 Northwest 13th Avenue

Portland OR

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Deschutes Brewery Portland Public House

Our Pub’s distinct Northwest style brings a taste of Central Oregon to the heart of Portland and is a popular destination for great beer, delicious food and a relaxed urban atmosphere. The brew pub’s 26 taps feature Deschutes mainstays plus a selection of seasonal and experimental beers developed and brewed on site exclusively for the Portland pub by our brewers. Led by Executive Chef Jill Ramseier, our talented culinary team creates classic pub food taken to the next level. Matching our brewers’ passion, they create dishes from scratch with the best possible local ingredients.

The Melting Pot

The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.

Taylor Street Kitchen

meeting all your food needs!

Backwoods Brewing Company

Come on in and enjoy!

