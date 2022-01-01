Papi Grande’s
Locally owned small business here to serve you and your family! We serve classic Mexican dishes as well as some Buffalo inspired Mexican twists.
4276 Maple Rd
Location
Amherst NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
