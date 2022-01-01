Go
Toast

Papi's Cuban Cafe

From our family to yours, gracias por su apoyo.

3300 Ten Ten Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Yuca Frita$3.50
The (305) Miami HALF$7.50
Traditional Cuban Sandwich, Family Pork Recipe/Ham/Swiss/Dill Pickles/Mustard pressed on Authentic Cuban Bread
Maduros$3.50
Croquetas$1.50
That Cuban Jerk FULL$12.95
Slicede Jerk Chicken/Swiss/Dill Pickles/Llanes Aioli pressed on Authentic Cuban Bread
The (305) Miami FULL$12.95
Traditional Cuban Sandwich, Family Pork Recipe/Ham/Swiss/Dill Pickles/Mustard pressed on Authentic Cuban Bread
Churros$3.50
Cafe Con Leche$4.75
Espresso Mixed with 2% Steamed Milk, Sweetened 12oz
The (305) Miami FULL$12.95
Traditional Cuban Sandwich, Family Pork Recipe/Ham/Swiss/Dill Pickles/Mustard pressed on Authentic Cuban Bread
Tostones$3.50
See full menu

Location

3300 Ten Ten Rd

Cary NC

Sunday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Johnny's Pizza

No reviews yet

#1 Rated NY Style Pizza in Wake County!! Not just Pizza...Subs, Pastas, Wings, Salads, Gluten Free Options and MORE!! Family Owned and Operated since 2004!!

Osteria G

No reviews yet

At the OG we give you old world Italian with a small amount of new world Italian, but always with finest and freshest ingredients available. Huge wine list with over 35 bottles by the glass. Beautiful decor taking you back to Italy. We hope to see you soon

Springs Pizza and Wings

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cristo's Bistro

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston