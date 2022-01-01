Go
Papi's Palomar

3901 Harrodsburg Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

1 Taco a la carte$2.00
Cheese Dip$5.00
Enchilada a la carte$3.00
Tacos al Carbon$13.95
3 flour tortilla tacos with your choice of ONE. Grilled chicken, steak, or pork. The inside is drizzled with our cheese dip, yum! Served with rice and beans and pico de gallo.
Street Tacos$13.95
Four double stacked, soft, corn torillas with your choice of TWO meats or all of one. Garnished with fresh onion and cilantro. Served with charro bean soup.
Kids Quesadilla$4.50
Chicken, Cheese, and Rice$13.95
Pollo Bandido, pollo loco, arroz con pollo, or whatever you may call it! Grilled chicken breast covered with cheese and served with a side of rice and tortillas.
Chimichanga Dinner$11.00
Topped with cheese dip, sour cream, pico de gallo. Choose from shredded chicken or ground beef. Served with rice and beans.
Side Rice$2.00
Blancas (Cheese Dip)$12.95
Three enchiladas filled with your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef, cheese or one of each. Then topped with our house cheese dip. Served with rice and beans.
Location

3901 Harrodsburg Rd

Lexington KY

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

