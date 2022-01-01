Go
Papi's Towson

Inspired by the antojitos of Mexican street food trucks, carts, and markets, our menu captures the art of small plates and signature cocktails creating authentic and flavorful bites-using only the freshest ingredients available. Our dining options include a fully-stocked bar with an extensive tequila, beer, margarita, and signature cocktail list with a cozy space that embraces the lovely architecture and artwork of Mexico.

826 Dulaney Valley Road

Popular Items

$6 CHIPS & 4oz GUAC (To Go Only)$6.00
TO GO CHIPS AND SALSAAAAA$2.00
AL PASTOR TACOS$8.00
ROASTED PINEAPPLE-MARINATED PORK
CAMARONES SHRIMP TACOS$9.00
ROJA SALSA SAUTEED SHRIMP
BIRRIA TACOS$18.00
GRINGO MEAT TACOS$6.50
SEASONED GROUND BEEF
Quesadilla$9.00
Comal grilled flour tortilla filled with queso fundido and queso de Oaxaca, garnished with shredded lettuce and pico de gallo.
Mission-Style Burrito$10.00
Flour tortilla with frijoles refritos, arroz rojo, avocado, shredded lettuce, crema Mexicana, and choice of salsa, garnished with lettuce and pico de gallo.
CHICKEN TINGA TACOS$7.50
CHIPOTLE ROASTED SHREDDED CHICKEN
Enchiladas$10.00
Trio of corn or flour tortillas wrapped with queso fundido. Topped with queso Chihuahua and your choice of salsa.
Location

826 Dulaney Valley Road

Towson MD

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
