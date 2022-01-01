Papi's Towson

Inspired by the antojitos of Mexican street food trucks, carts, and markets, our menu captures the art of small plates and signature cocktails creating authentic and flavorful bites-using only the freshest ingredients available. Our dining options include a fully-stocked bar with an extensive tequila, beer, margarita, and signature cocktail list with a cozy space that embraces the lovely architecture and artwork of Mexico.



826 Dulaney Valley Road