Papi's Tacos

Inspired by the antojitos of Mexican street food trucks, carts, and markets, our menu captures the art of small plates and signature cocktails creating authentic and flavorful bites- using only the freshest ingredients available. Our dining options include a fully-stocked bar with an extensive tequila, beer, margarita, and signature cocktail list, and a cozy outdoor dining area embracing the lovely architecture and artwork of Mexico.

3820 Falls Rd

Popular Items

Mission-Style Burrito$9.50
Flour tortilla with frijoles refritos, arroz rojo, avocado, shredded lettuce, crema Mexicana, and choice of salsa, garnished with lettuce and pico de gallo.
$4 CHIPS & 4oz GUAC$4.00
Queso Fundido$8.00
Queso chihuahua and cotija spiked with poblano, jalapeno, Mexican green onions and mulato chiles. Served with house chips.
Platano$7.50
Fire salted plantains drizzled with agave nectar served with salsa blanca, garnished with shredded lettuce and salsa pina.
CHICKEN TINGA TACOS$7.00
CHIPOTLE ROASTED SHREDDED CHICKEN
Quesadilla$8.50
Comal grilled flour tortilla filled with queso fundido and queso de Oaxaca, garnished with shredded lettuce and pico de gallo.
BIRRIA TACOS$16.00
ADOBO SHORT RIBS TACOS$7.00
CHILE PEQUIN BRAISED SHORT RIBS (BEEF)
TO GO CHIPS AND SALSAAAAA$2.00
Enchiladas$8.00
Trio of corn or flour tortillas wrapped with queso fundido. Topped with queso Chihuahua and your choice of salsa.
Location

3820 Falls Rd

Hampden MD

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
