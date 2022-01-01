Go
Pappagallo’s

1769 Highway A1A

Satellite Beach, FL 32937

Popular Items

Large Angry Meatball$18.50
Large Cheese Pizza$14.75
X-Large Cheese Pizza$16.95
Sm Tossed Salad$4.45
Iceberg lettuce, red onion, carrot, black olives, and tomatoes
Large The Godfather$18.50
Cheesy Bread$6.55
Homemade bread brushed with our garlic butter topped with mozzarella cheese a side of homemade marinara sauce for dipping.
Tuna Salad$12.65
Albacore tuna is blended with chopped onions and mayo this Tuna salads is placed on top of a bed of iceberg salad with red onion, carrots, black olives, tomatoes and banana peppers side of dressing of your choice.
Lg Tossed Salad$7.75
Iceberg lettuce, red onion, carrot, black olives, and tomatoes
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm

1769 Highway A1A, Satellite Beach FL 32937

