PappaRoti - East Lansing
Come in and enjoy!
1000 Trowbridge Rd
Popular Items
Location
1000 Trowbridge Rd
East Lansing MI
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
The People's Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
Green Dot Stables - Lansing
Craft Sliders.
Clean Juice
Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!
Capo’s Cheesesteak Hoagie and Grill
Come in and enjoy!