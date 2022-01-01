PappaRoti - Omaha
Come in and enjoy!
723 North 114th Street
Popular Items
Location
723 North 114th Street
Omaha NE
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Stories Coffee Company
You can feel good about every cup! Local coffee shop and roastery with a unique urban vibe that gives back to the Omaha community.
Omaha Kebabs
Omaha's Finest Armenian Kebabs and Appetizers. We serve a variety of kebabs on our open flame grill! Come enjoy traditional Armenian hospitality in a wonderful setting.
Sam & Louie's
Sam & Louie’s is a casual Italian restaurant that is all about family & fun! We offer made from scratch and made to order New York style pizza, pastas, salads, burgers, calzones, strombolis and more. We also offer wine and a variety of craft beer on tap.
PepperJax Grill
Enjoy the Thrill of the Grill, To-Go!