PappaRoti - Rochester Hills
Come in and enjoy the best buns and coffee in town!
2595 South Rochester Road
Popular Items
Location
2595 South Rochester Road
Rochester Hills MI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
National Coney Island
Come in and enjoy!
Beyond Juicery + Eatery
Come in and enjoy!
All Seasons Rochester Hills
Come in and enjoy!
Jay Jay's Bistro
Come in and enjoy!
Call 248-817-5399 for Catering Orders