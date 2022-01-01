Mammas & Pappas
Come in and enjoy!
WRAPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
2615 Mitchell Rd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2615 Mitchell Rd
Bedford IN
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Fairfax
Come in and enjoy!
The Golf Club at Eagle Pointe
Come in and enjoy!
Sahm's at the Pointe
Come in and enjoy!
Scenic View Restaurant
Scenic View Restaurant boasts a menu of upscale traditional American fare with a variety of selections to fit all tastes. One of the most popular brunch destinations in Btown. The property boasts a large patio with incredible views of Lake Monroe. Craft beer, wine & a full bar serving specialty cocktails. Come in and enjoy!