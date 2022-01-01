Go
Mammas & Pappas

Come in and enjoy!

WRAPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

2615 Mitchell Rd • $$

Avg 4.2 (766 reviews)

Popular Items

BYO Burger 1/4 lb.$7.49
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.99
Buffalo Chicken Wrap(3)$9.99
Large Dressing$1.19
BYO Burger 1/2 lb.$9.49
Double Cheese Burger$10.49
Chicken Tender(6)Dinner$10.99
Half Cheese Fries$7.49
Full Cheese Fries$9.49
Pepperoni Breadsticks$6.99
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Sports
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2615 Mitchell Rd

Bedford IN

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
