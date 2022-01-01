Go
Pappas Marketplace - Trinity

3294 Redeemer Way

Popular Items

Traditional Greek Salad
Iceberg lettuce on top of a mound of Pappas potato salad, garnished with tomatoes, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, Greek pepperoncini, radishes, scallions, baby spinach, sliced bell pepper, beets, feta cheese, shrimp and anchovy. Includes Louis Pappas Greek Dressing and Bread on the side.
Chicken Avgolemono Soup
Greek “Chicken soup for the soul”, finished with an egg and lemon liaison.
Chicken Souvlaki Pita$9.50
All natural grilled chicken breast
Classic Gyro Pita$9.50
Hand-carved blend of beef & lamb
Mediterranean Spreads$7.00
Served with pita chips. -Traditional, Roasted Red Pepper or Pesto Hummus, Tzatziki or Roasted Garlic Feta
Kids Mini Pita$7.50
Chicken, gyro or pork with tzatziki and served with chips
Tampa Cuban$9.50
Roast pork, ham, Genoa salami, Swiss cheese, mustard, mayo and pickles, pressed hot on French loaf
Extra Tzatziki$0.75
Chopped Greek Salad
All the ingredients of the Traditional Salad chopped on top of a mound of Pappas potato salad, topped with shrimp and anchovy. Includes Pappas Greek Dressing and Bread on the side.
Spanakopita$8.50
Two phyllo triangles with spinach, feta and scallions, served with tzatziki
3294 Redeemer Way

New Port Richey FL

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
