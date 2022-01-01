Preserving the honor of old-world Greek recipes and hospitality, and marrying them with the influence of quality, contemporary Mediterranean cuisine, to achieve the delicate fusion of tradition and innovation.

Originally founded by Angelo Pappas, Pappas Restaurant and 12 Islands Restaurant are celebrating their 47th year. Angelo is turning Pappas Restaurant’s reputation for delicious dining over to a new generation. In an effort to keep the family restaurant within the family, Angelo’s son Chris has taken over as owner and general manager of Pappas Restaurant, while dad takes a step back to greet and interact with customers during his retirement.



1130 Main Street