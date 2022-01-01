Go
Preserving the honor of old-world Greek recipes and hospitality, and marrying them with the influence of quality, contemporary Mediterranean cuisine, to achieve the delicate fusion of tradition and innovation.
Originally founded by Angelo Pappas, Pappas Restaurant and 12 Islands Restaurant are celebrating their 47th year. Angelo is turning Pappas Restaurant’s reputation for delicious dining over to a new generation. In an effort to keep the family restaurant within the family, Angelo’s son Chris has taken over as owner and general manager of Pappas Restaurant, while dad takes a step back to greet and interact with customers during his retirement.

1130 Main Street

Popular Items

Lemon Rice Soup (Bowl)$3.89
Biscuits & Gravy (Full Order)$6.29
Toasted biscuits served with country gravy.
Eggs Benedict$8.99
Two poached eggs, grilled ham served on top of a english muffin & hollandaise.
Western Skillet$8.69
Two eggs any style with ham, green pepper, onion, cheddar cheese and skillet potatoes. Served with your choice of toast.
Veggie Skillet$8.59
Two eggs any style with green pepper, onion, tomato, mushroom, broccoli, cheddar cheese and skillet potatoes. Served with choice of toast.
Turkey Bacon Triple Decker$9.89
Roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on toasted white bread. Served with choice of one side.
1130 Main Street

Crown Point IN

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
