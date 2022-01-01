Go
Pappos Pizzeria

Come in and enjoy! Dine In, Carryout or Delivrery!

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

4705 Osage Beach Pkwy • $$

Avg 4.4 (1695 reviews)

Popular Items

PAPPO'S HOUSE "ITALIAN"
Homemade Balsamic Vinaigrette Italian, fresh harvest blend lettuce, red onions, Parmesan, mozzarella cheese, fresh red peppers & artichoke hearts
BROWN BUTTER CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES
Made from scratch with real brown butter, Ghiradelli Chocolate, baked fresh and sprinkled with sea salt after bake.
12" BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA$10.50
All Build Your Own PIzza's come with one sauce and one cheese included
GOAT CHEESE, DRIED CRANBERRIES & WALNUT SALAD
Fresh harvest blend lettuce, goat cheese, cranberries, candied walnuts & a homemade Lemon- Maple Vinaigrette
PAPPO'S CAESAR SALAD
Housemade creamy Caesar dressing, crisp romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese & house-made croutons
14" PAPPOS MEAT LOVER$20.99
PaPPo’s “Meat Lover”
Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, ground chuck, Canadian bacon & bacon top extra cheese.
8" BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA$7.00
All Build Your Own PIzzas come with one sauce and one cheese included
14" BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA$13.00
All Build Your Own PIzzas come with one sauce and one cheese included
GARLIC CHEESE BREAD$8.49
Our famous homemade PaPPo’s bread, olive oil, fresh garlic, Mozzarella cheese blend, & sprinkled PaPPo’s seasonings
SIDE RANCH DRESSING$0.50
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Digital Payments
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

4705 Osage Beach Pkwy

Osage Beach MO

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
