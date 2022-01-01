Go
Pappo's Pizzeria

15 Ludwig Dr

Popular Items

CALZONE$9.99
PaPPo's dough, Olive Oil glaze, light red sauce. mozzarella & ricotta cheese, baked until golden brown, topped with PaPPo’s seasonings & Parmesan cheese served with marinara choose up to 3 toppings.
12" BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA$10.50
All Build Your Own PIzza's come with one sauce and one cheese included
6 WINGS$8.99
TWICE OVEN BAKED WINGS! Plain, Buffalo, KC BBQ, Cherry Kuhlua BBQ, Pineapple Teriyaki, Apple Bourbon BBQ, or Mango Habanero!
14" BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA$13.00
All Build Your Own PIzzas come with one sauce and one cheese included
GARLIC CHEESE BREAD$7.69
Our famous homemade PaPPo’s bread, olive oil, fresh garlic, Mozzarella cheese blend, & sprinkled PaPPo’s seasonings
BROWN BUTTER CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES
Made from scratch with real brown butter, Ghiradelli Chocolate, baked fresh and sprinkled with sea salt after bake.
14" PAPPOS MEAT LOVER$20.99
PaPPo’s “Meat Lover”
Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, ground chuck, Canadian bacon & bacon top extra cheese.
8" BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA$7.00
All Build Your Own PIzzas come with one sauce and one cheese included
BREADSTICKS$5.99
Hand rolled dough, brushed lightly with Olive Oil, sprinkled with PaPPo's Seasoning & baked until golden brown. Finished with fresh grated Parmesan cheese & served with warm home made PaPPo's marinara sauce for dipping.
PAPPO'S HOUSE "ITALIAN"
Homemade Balsamic Vinaigrette Italian, fresh harvest blend lettuce, red onions, Parmesan, mozzarella cheese, fresh red peppers & artichoke hearts
Location

15 Ludwig Dr

Fairview Heights IL

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
