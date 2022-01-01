Go
Toast

Pappos Pizzeria - St Robert MO

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

141 St Robert Blvd • $$

Avg 3.5 (24 reviews)

Popular Items

14" BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA$13.00
All Build Your Own PIzzas come with one sauce and one cheese included
BREADSTICKS$5.99
Hand rolled dough, brushed lightly with Olive Oil, sprinkled with PaPPo's Seasoning & baked until golden brown. Finished with fresh grated Parmesan cheese & served with warm home made PaPPo's marinara sauce for dipping.
PAPPO'S CAESAR SALAD
Housemade creamy Caesar dressing, crisp romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese & house-made croutons
SIDE RANCH DRESSING$0.50
BROWN BUTTER CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES
Made from scratch with real brown butter, Ghiradelli Chocolate, baked fresh and sprinkled with sea salt after bake.
12" BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA$10.50
All Build Your Own PIzza's come with one sauce and one cheese included
GARLIC CHEESE BREAD$7.69
Our famous homemade PaPPo’s bread, olive oil, fresh garlic, Mozzarella cheese blend, & sprinkled PaPPo’s seasonings
CALZONE$9.99
PaPPo's dough, Olive Oil glaze, light red sauce. mozzarella & ricotta cheese, baked until golden brown, topped with PaPPo’s seasonings & Parmesan cheese served with marinara choose up to 3 toppings.
PAPPO'S HOUSE "ITALIAN"
Homemade Balsamic Vinaigrette Italian, fresh harvest blend lettuce, red onions, Parmesan, mozzarella cheese, fresh red peppers & artichoke hearts
8" BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA$7.00
All Build Your Own PIzzas come with one sauce and one cheese included
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Catering
High Chairs

Location

141 St Robert Blvd

St Robert MO

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Glassico Sushi

No reviews yet

Specializing in signature sashimi plates and poke bowls

Z Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

Enjoy savory tasty cuisine in a modern ambiance mixed with signature drinks or a nice cold brew.

Z Bar New Concept

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Route 66 Diner

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston