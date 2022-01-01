Pappos Pizzeria - St Robert MO
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
141 St Robert Blvd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
141 St Robert Blvd
St Robert MO
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Glassico Sushi
Specializing in signature sashimi plates and poke bowls
Z Bar and Grill
Enjoy savory tasty cuisine in a modern ambiance mixed with signature drinks or a nice cold brew.
Z Bar New Concept
Come in and enjoy!
Route 66 Diner
Come in and enjoy!