Go
Toast

Pappy McGregor’s

A staple of downtown Paso Robles, Pappy McGregor's is a family friendly and lively Gastro Pub. With a focus on high quality comfort food, seasonal craft cocktails, local wines and beers. With multiple outdoor patios, tv's for sports viewing and is dog friendly. Pappy's has won multiple local awards for it's food and drinks, along with their speakeasy Eleven Twenty Two located on the rear patio named as 1 of the top 50 Hidden Speakeasy in the World in 2019.

1122 Pine Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

SENORITA ROSALITA$14.00
strawberry + basil + lime + tequila + large rock
SIDE OF SWEET POTATO FRIES$9.50
HALIBUT & CHIPS$23.00
beer-battered halibut + signature garlic fries + cocktail & tartar sauces
GAUCHO MARGARITA$10.00
blanco tequila + lime juice + agave nectar
PRIME CHILI$10.50
2010 Cal Poly Chili Cook-off Winner prime rib + pinto beans + shredded cheddar (medium-high spice)
BLARNEY BURGER$19.75
applewood smoked bacon + cheddar cheese + smoky bbq sauce + crispy onion straws
THE MAN SALAD$19.00
green leaf lettuce + crispy chicken + spicy bbq sauce + chopped celery + shaved red cabbage + bleu cheese crumbles & dressing
PRIME DIP$20.00
slow roasted beef + provolone + onion jam + bleu cheese horseradish + au jus on rustic focaccia
CHOPPED SALAD$15.00
green leaf lettuce + avocado + tomato + slivered almonds + bleu cheese crumbles + crispy onion straws + red onion + creamy balsamic vinaigrette
See full menu

Location

1122 Pine Street

Paso Robles CA

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Hatch Rotisserie & Bar

No reviews yet

Cocktails and Comfort Food To Go!
While our dining room is closed due to state mandate, we are offering takeout food and cocktails from 4:00-8:00 PM daily. Food can be delivered curbside - just call us when you arrive.
Cheers to your health!

Hug-A-Mug

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Just Soup Paso Robles

No reviews yet

A daily selection of rotating soups available for pickup and delivery in Paso Robles.

Paso’s Pizza Kitchen 12th St

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston