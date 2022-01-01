Pappy McGregor’s
A staple of downtown Paso Robles, Pappy McGregor's is a family friendly and lively Gastro Pub. With a focus on high quality comfort food, seasonal craft cocktails, local wines and beers. With multiple outdoor patios, tv's for sports viewing and is dog friendly. Pappy's has won multiple local awards for it's food and drinks, along with their speakeasy Eleven Twenty Two located on the rear patio named as 1 of the top 50 Hidden Speakeasy in the World in 2019.
Popular Items
Location
1122 Pine Street
Paso Robles CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
